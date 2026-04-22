Teun Koopmeiners is one of the Juventus players widely expected to leave the club at the end of this season, and it is no surprise that several teams are showing interest in securing his signature. The midfielder’s future has become an increasing topic of discussion as the campaign progresses.

For several weeks, Galatasaray have been regarded as the club showing the strongest interest, with the Turkish side pushing to make him part of their squad. Their pursuit has reportedly been one of the most advanced among the interested teams.

Juventus Open To Sale

Juventus decided against selling him after his first season at the club, even though that campaign did not go as planned. However, by the end of this term, expectations are that the situation could change significantly.

The men at the Allianz Stadium have been working hard to ensure the squad is in the best possible shape, and one of their priorities for the summer is to provide Luciano Spalletti with a group of players he can rely on consistently. Squad restructuring is therefore expected.

That process could lead to several departures, particularly involving players who have not met expectations. Koopmeiners now appears to fall into that category, even though the manager is reportedly doing his best to revive the midfielder’s form.

Juventus may view his exit as an opportunity to refresh the squad while creating space for new additions ahead of next season.

Manchester United Interest

Juventus will be encouraged to hear that Manchester United are now showing strong interest in his signature, as reported by Calciomercato. The Premier League side is said to be considering a move for the midfielder.

He was outstanding at Atalanta, where he established himself as one of the most effective midfielders in Serie A. However, his move to Juventus has not delivered the success many expected.

Despite that, Manchester United reportedly believe he could rediscover his best level at Old Trafford. A change of environment and a fresh challenge may be seen as the right conditions for him to rebuild confidence.

If interest from England develops further, Juventus could find themselves in a stronger negotiating position. With Galatasaray also linked, competition for his signature may increase in the coming weeks as clubs begin planning for the summer transfer window.