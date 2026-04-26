The race for Federico Gatti is heating up, as the defender is tipped to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a stalwart for the Bianconeri since joining the club in 2022. He was a regular feature for Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor, but has lost his starting berth since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, who favours the defensive trio of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly.

Therefore, the Italian international could be sold in the summer to make way for a new arrival, like Bayern Munich’s wantaway Kim Min-jae.

Forest & Everton not alone in the race for Gatti

Gatti has been linked with a move to the Premier League on several occasions in the past, with Everton and Nottingham Forest identified as some of his keenest admirers on English soil.

According to Tuttosport, the Toffees and the Reds could revive their interest in the summer, with Gatti now considered on the market. Juventus have reportedly set their asking price at €25 million.

In addition to the EPL duo, Milan had enquired about the defender in the winter, with Allegri interested in a reunion with his old pupil. The player’s agents even held a meeting with the Rossoneri officials, but an agreement couldn’t be found with Juventus.

The Turin-based newspaper believes that Milan remain in the fray, but considers Napoli a more plausible destination should Gatti end up staying in Serie A, as the club’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, remains a fan of the centre-back.

Galatasaray serious about signing Gatti

Finally, the source reveals that Galatasaray could splash the competition out of the water by launching an onslaught for the Juventus man.

The Turkish giants have already sounded out the Italian international, and a club emissary is expected in Turin in the coming days to hold direct talks with the Bianconeri.

Gatti has made 25 appearances this season, scoring four goals in the process. His contract with Juventus is valid until June 2030.