For the third time this winter, Juventus are pondering a swap deal that would see Federico Gatti join Milan.

Towards the end of December, reports in the Italian media claimed that the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri are considering exchanging the defender with Samuele Ricci, who hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting role.

A few days later, another counterpart was suggested for the Italian defender in the shape of Koni De Winter, a Juventus academy product who only made the move to Milan last summer following an impressive stint at Genoa.

While both stories died down swiftly afterwards, reports in the Italian press still believe that Gatti could reunite with Max Allegri this January, this time proposing a swap deal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Juventus & Milan could trade Federico Gatti & Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to Tuttosport, both players would be happy to switch clubs this January, believing it would boost their chances to regain their spot with their respective national teams ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

England have long booked their place in the tournament, while Italy still have to go through the playoffs in March.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper believes both head coaches would be delighted with the switch as well.

Max Allegri & Luciano Spalletti in favour of the swap deal?

As mentioned above, Allegri oversaw Gatti’s first two seasons in Turin, helping him establish his place in the team. The two men have since shared a solid rapport.

For his part, Luciano Spalletti is reportedly an admirer of Loftus-Cheek and was already interested in acquiring his services during his tenure at Napoli between 2021 and 2023.

But as the source explains, the directors will have the final say on the matter, so it remains to be seen if Juventus CEO Damien Comolli and Milan sporting director Igli Tare will be equally enthusiastic about the exchange.