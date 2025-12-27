Juventus and AC Milan could soon explore a defensive swap, with Massimiliano Allegri keen on reuniting with Federico Gatti, a situation that has begun to attract attention within Italian football circles. Gatti is currently playing for his favourite club and has been one of the most reliable performers at the Allianz Stadium over recent months, establishing himself as a key figure in the squad.

Gatti Importance to Juventus

The defender has continued to deliver consistent performances under several different coaches, highlighting his adaptability and professionalism. Juventus regard him as an important leader within the dressing room, someone whose influence extends beyond his on pitch contributions. His composure and commitment have made him a trusted option, and the club view him as part of their core group moving forward.

However, strong performances rarely go unnoticed. AC Milan are understood to be interested in adding Gatti to their squad under Allegri, who rates him highly and considers him one of the finest and most experienced defenders available. The manager believes Gatti could bring immediate stability and leadership to Milan’s back line. Despite this interest, Juventus are not actively looking to sell and remain reluctant to weaken their squad, particularly during a critical phase of the season.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Potential Swap and De Winter Factor

Juventus’ stance could be tested by their admiration for Koni de Winter, a player they previously groomed and continue to monitor closely. This mutual interest has opened the possibility of a swap deal, which could appeal to both clubs if structured carefully. The idea of exchanging the two defenders has reportedly emerged as a way to satisfy both sporting and financial considerations, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

There is still uncertainty regarding what Luciano Spalletti thinks about De Winter, although Juventus have tracked his progress since his time at Genoa. His development has kept him firmly on their radar, suggesting the club sees long-term value in his profile. Even so, any potential agreement would require careful evaluation of squad balance and timing.

Gatti remains a very important player in Turin, and Juventus may be unwilling to sanction his departure in January. While a swap could appear attractive on paper, the club are expected to proceed cautiously, aware that losing such a dependable defender mid-season could disrupt stability and momentum.