Juventus have been one of the clubs monitoring the situation of Mike Maignan, with the goalkeeper previously seen as a potential free transfer target in the summer as his contract at AC Milan approached its final stages. The uncertainty surrounding his future encouraged interest from several sides, including the Bianconeri, who viewed the Frenchman as a significant opportunity in the market.

Contract Uncertainty and Juventus Interest

Maignan had been in discussions with AC Milan over a new contract, but for several months, those talks appeared to have stalled. As negotiations dragged on without a clear resolution, the prospect of him entering free agency became increasingly realistic. This scenario placed Juventus on alert, as they considered him one of their most important potential targets and quietly hoped he would not commit his future to Milan.

The Old Lady believed his experience and overall quality would make him an ideal first-choice goalkeeper in Turin. Chelsea was also interested in securing his signature and continued to closely monitor developments, which further underscored the level of competition for his services. During this period, Juventus remained attentive, aware that a goalkeeper of Maignan’s calibre becoming available without a transfer fee would be a rare opportunity.

Milan Breakthrough and Impact on Juve

Momentum has now shifted firmly in Milan’s favour. A renewed effort by the Rossoneri to retain their number one has made tangible progress, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The report states that Maignan has been offered a contract matching the salary of the club’s highest earner, a gesture that reflects his importance to the team. This improved proposal is expected to convince him to remain at the San Siro for several more seasons as their undisputed first choice.

For Juventus, this represents a significant blow. The club had been hopeful of securing Maignan and installing him as their long-term solution between the posts, with many viewing him as a more complete goalkeeper than Michele di Gregorio. Missing out on such a target alters their short-term planning.

With Maignan now set to stay in Milan, Juventus are expected to place their full trust in their current first choice. The focus will shift towards supporting his development, with the belief that continued confidence and stability can help him improve even further and meet the club’s ambitions.