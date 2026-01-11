Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti will reportedly maintain a virtually unchanged starting lineup for Monday’s contest against Cremonese.

The Tuscan tactician made his Bianconeri debut on November 1 in Cremona, when he managed to guide the team towards a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso.

Just over two months later, the two sides will meet again, this time in Turin, with Serie A giants coming from what was arguably their best display under Spalletti after shrugging aside Sassuolo on Tuesday.

Lloyd Kelly returns to Juventus lineup vs Cremonese

As the old saying goes, you don’t change a winning team. Therefore, Spalletti is expected to keep his starting lineup almost intact for Monday’s home fixture.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the only likely change will be at the back, with Lloyd Kelly reclaiming his automatic starting spot.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Englishman has cemented himself as a regular starter this season thanks to his consistent and convincing displays. However, he missed the midweek fixture at the Mapei Stadium due to muscle fatigue.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has returned to group training in recent days, and seems to be fit enough for a starting role.

With Kelly back in the lineup, Teun Koopmeiners will likely make way, while Gleison Bremer and Pierre Kalulu keep their spots in front of Michele Di Gregorio’s goal.

The rest of the Juventus lineup

At this stage, Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli are considered automatic starters in the middle of the park, and the same applies to Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso in the wing-back roles.

With Francisco Conceicao still struggling for fitness, Fabio Miretti could get the nod once more alongside Kenan Yildiz, especially after his impressive display in Sassuolo.

Finally, Jonathan David is expected to maintain his spot up front after finally ending his Serie A goal drought, keeping Lois Openda on the bench.

Juventus probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Miretti, Yildiz; David.