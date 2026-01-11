The father of Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti dismisses all rumours regarding a mid-season exit, as he expects his son to grow in status at the Allianz Stadium.

The 22-year-old was one of the first Juventus Next Gen starlets to earn a permanent promotion to the first team. This ensued back in the spring of 2022, when an injury crisis in midfield prompted Max Allegri to thrust the then-teenager into the starting lineup.

Sadly for Miretti, his development has been far from straightforward, especially with the club engulfed in sporting and legal troubles just when he was making his first steps into the top level.

After two underwhelming campaigns, the midfielder was sent out on loan to Genoa in the summer of 2024, where he managed to put his young career back on track.

Fabio Miretti set to stay at Juventus

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Pinerolo native returned to Turin as a better player. Although he remains a backup option, the player has managed to impress when given the opportunity, as evidenced by his midweek performance against Sassuolo.

But while circulating reports continue to link Miretti with the exit door, his father insists that the player will be donning the back-and-white stripes at least until the end of the season.

“I don’t think anything will happen in January,” said Livio Miretti in an interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“Fabio doesn’t want to leave. There are plenty of rumours, but nothing truly concrete.”

Luciano Spalletti satisfied with Miretti’s contribution

Miretti’s father also believes that Luciano Spalletti is pleased with his son’s performances, even though he hasn’t been fielding him as a regular starter.

“Spalletti is very happy with him; he’s even sorry when Fabio doesn’t play much. But he believes in him, and that already matters,”

“If he hadn’t played a single minute, it would be a different story, but he’s growing now, so from his point of view, it wouldn’t make sense to leave at this stage.

“Even in August, Juventus never told my son he would be sold, so I don’t think it will happen now either. And I’m very happy that he’s staying.”

The Juventus youth product has made 11 appearances this season in all competitions, contributing with a goal and an assist.

With Spalletti increasingly leaning towards a 4-2-3-1 system, Miretti should be able to find more space, as he could be a natural fit for the attacking-midfielder role.