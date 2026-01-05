Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Atalanta midfielder Lazar Samardzic, considering him the right profile to replace Fabio Miretti.

The Bianconeri are working on several fronts in the January transfer market. The club’s newly-appointed sporting director, Marco Ottolini, will be looking to snap up a new central midfielder who can add depth behind Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram. Moreover, a striker and a right-back would be welcome additions as well.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus could end up parting ways with Fabio Miretti, which would require the addition of a like-for-like replacement.

Juventus willing to part ways with Fabio Miretti?

The 22-year-old is a Juventus youth product who enjoyed a positive loan spell at Genoa last season. The midfielder rejoined the Biaconeri in the summer, but he remains a mere backup at Luciano Spalletti’s court.

Despite his limited playing time, the Italian has suitors in Serie A, most notably Lazio. The source believes that the Bianconeri would be willing to consider a sale for the right offer, as it would constitute a pure capital gain.

In this case, Juventus would turn to Samardzic, who has been identified as the perfect replacement.

Juventus keeping tabs on Lazar Samardzic

The Serbian is a 23-year-old attacking midfielder who made his mark in Serie A during his time at Udinese. He was one of the league’s best revelations in 2022/23, which almost earned him a move to Inter, but the negotiations collapsed at the eleventh hour.

In the summer of 2024, Samardzic joined Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta, but he wasn’t able to carve out a starting role.

Lazar Samardzic (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Berlin native was a regular starter at the start of the current campaign under Ivan Juric, but was once again relegated to the bench following Raffaele Palladino’s appointment.

Despite his limited playing time, he still contributed with three goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Samardzic would be able to help Spalletti convert to a permanent 4-2-3-1 formation, as he can seamlessly fit into the attacking midfielder role.