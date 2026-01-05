Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on three Serie A strikers as they’re beginning to seriously consider signing a centre-forward in January.

The Bianconeri will be without Dusan Vlahovic for another two months, while Arkadiusz Milik hasn’t played a competitive match for more than a year and a half.

Moreover, Jonathan David and Lois Openda have been struggling for goals since joining the club in the summer, and yet, Luciano Spalletti has been forced to field one of them in the starting lineup every week.

Therefore, Juventus are studying their options in the market.

Juventus gunning for Parma’s Mateo Pellegrino

In recent days, the Serie A giants have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth, as well as a possible return for Federico Chiesa.

But according to Tuttosport, three Serie A players have landed on the shortlist, beginning with Mateo Pellegrino, who is considered the favourite option for Marco Ottolini.

Matteo Pellegrini (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The new Juventus sporting director also shares an excellent rapport with Parma CEO Federico Cherubini, having worked together for four years in Turin.

However, the deal remains complicated, as the Crociati value the 24-year-old Argentine at €30 million, and they intend to keep him until the end of he season.

Artem Dovbyk & Edin Dzeko also on Juve’s shortlist

Pellegrino is an old-fashioned No.9, blessed with a large frame and a deadly finishing touch. The same applies to Artem Dovbyk, who was one of LaLiga’s most prolific bombers during his time at Girona, but has now fallen out of favour at Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian’s unpleasant situation in the Italian capital could facilitate his transfer in January, especially with the Giallorossi keen to make room for Giacomo Raspadori or Joshua Zirkzee.

Finally, the Turin-based newspaper claims that Juventus could even consider reuniting Spalletti with old Roma pupil, Edin Dzeko.

The 40-year-old returned to Italy last summer, signing for Fiorentina, but the deal hasn’t worked out for either party.

Interestingly, the Bosnian has been linked with a move to Juventus on several occasions throughout his illustrious career, dating back to his time at Wolfsburg, but the move never materialised.

Nevertheless, the source insists that Dzeko is considered a last resort for the Bianconeri’s management.