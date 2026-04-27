Juventus are ready to make a concrete step to sign Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, who is set to leave the club in June.

The 31-year-old has been a stalwart in Pep Guardiola’s team since making the move from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

However, the Portuguese playmaker is currently running on an expiring contract, and the Cityzens have already announced his departure at the end of the season, raising alarm bells in Europe and beyond.

Bernardo Silva determined to play at a top European club

While several clubs in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League have expressed their interest, Silva has no plans to leave the Old Continent, as he’s determined to play his football at the highest level for the next few years.

In recent days, it has been reported that the midfielder’s famous agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered his services to Barcelona and Real Madrid. But while the Catalans are considering making a move, Los Merengues won’t include the Portuguese international in their plans for next season.

In addition to Barcelona, Juventus have been repeatedly mentioned as one of the player’s keenest admirers.

The Serie A giants are planning to add top-notch names to their squad, especially in midfield, where quality and depth have been sorely missing.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus are ready to offer Silva a three-year contract capable of satisfying his demands.

How Juve plan to convince Silva

The Turin-based club has recently set a new wage ceiling at €7 million per year. This is the figure that Kenan Yildiz currently earns after signing a new deal in February.

Therefore, the source claims that Juventus will present Silva with a base salary of €7 million, but the offer will include add-ons and bonuses that can raise the player’s earnings to €9 million. This is almost in line with the Lisbon native’s current net salary at Man City.

Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini will be looking to accelerate their attempts on this front to anticipate the competition, especially with Barcelona eyeing a move as well.