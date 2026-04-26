Juventus have one less competitor in the race for Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, as Real Madrid are reportedly uninterested in the player.

The 31-year-old has been a protagonist in Pep Guardiola’s side since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

However, the playmaker’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, and the Cityzens have announced that this will be the player’s final campaign at the Etihad.

Real Madrid not interested in Bernardo Silva

In recent months, Juventus have emerged as one of Silva’s main suitors. Luciano Spalletti has requested the arrival of top-notch players who can add quality and experience at the big stage, and the Portuguese star is considered the ideal profile to bolster the middle of the park.

While Silva has received lucrative offers from tropical destinations, he intends to embark on a new European experience, as he remains keen to play his football at the highest level.

Therefore, his agent, Jorge Mendes, has been offering his services to some of the biggest clubs in the Old Continent.

According to AS, the super agent has proposed his client to Barcelona and Real Madrid, receiving mixed receptions.

While the Catalan giants are indeed interested in the Man City star, the Spanish capital side doesn’t consider him part of the club’s plans.

Juventus & Barcelona to battle for Silva?

With Real Madrid ruling themselves out of the race, Juve’s chances of landing Silva have significantly increased.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based giants might have to battle Barcelona for the player’s services.

At this stage, the Blaugrana might represent a more appealing destination, given their enticing playing style, the quality of their ranks and their ability to go far in Europe.

Nevertheless, Juventus can offer Silva a more prominent role in the team. He could certainly become the club’s technical leader.

The Lisbon native is primarily considered an attacking midfielder, but he can also occupy a deeper role if required, and can also play as an inverted right winger.