Juventus have been keeping close tabs on Manchester City star Bernando Silva, but they have at least three other competitors in the race.

The Portuguese international has been playing his football at the Etihad Stadium since 2017, but it is widely believed that this will be his last campaign with the Cityzens.

Nevertheless, at the age of 31, the attacking midfielder still has several good years left in the tank. Therefore, his situation has attracted a host of suitors from Europe and beyond.

Juventus keen to recruit Bernardo Silva on a free Transfer

In recent months, Silva has been constantly linked with a move to Juventus, who have apparently found their old appetite for enticing free transfers.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the Serie A giants must present the experienced midfielder with an enticing project and an acceptable contract offer.

Regarding the first point, the Bianconeri have recently managed to lock down Kenan Yildiz to a long-term deal while raising his salary, which can certainly be considered an important step in the direction, albeit not sufficient on its own.

Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini will try to recruit players capable of raising the quality of the squad across all departments.

As for the salary, Silva currently earns €7 million per year. Curiously, Juventus had identified this figure as the new ceiling for players’ wages, as evidenced by Yildiz’s recent renewal.

Three other suitors vying with Juventus for the Man City legend

While Juventus should be able to afford Silva, they must brace themselves for stern competition, as the source mentions a four-horse race for the services of the Lisbon native.

The report reveals that Benfica are hoping to bring their youth product back to the club 12 years after his departure to Monaco.

The ambitious Galatasaray would like to pair him with Victor Osimhen and the rest of the stars who ply their trade on the west side of Istanbul.

Finally, reigning MLS champions Inter Miami are reportedly trying to add him to their elusive roster, which already includes legendary figures like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.