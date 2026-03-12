Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi isn’t impressed by the club’s current roster, and offers advice for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri have been enduring yet another challenging campaign. They have already been thumped out of the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, while their best hope is to finish among the Top 4 sides in Serie A.

Despite the poor results in February, Moggi has vindicated Luciano Spalletti from all responsibilities, insisting that the issues lie within the squad.

“Juventus as a team is not well built. But they hired a coach who is getting results from this squad that previously seemed unimaginable,” said the 88-year-old in his interview with TuttoMercatoWeb.

“With the previous coaches, those kinds of results simply weren’t there.”

Luciano Moggi weighs in on the Champions League race

Juventus currently sit sixth in the Serie A standings, a single point behind Como and Roma, who will share the same pitch on Sunday.

While Moggi has been impressed with Cesc Fabregas’ team, he still believes that the Bianconeri’s biggest rival for the Champions League spot is the Italian capital side.

“Drawing against AS Roma and almost completing a comeback against Galatasaray is, on one hand, courageous, but on the other, it shows a lack of long-term tactical planning.

“Right now, they’re one point behind Como 1907 and Roma, but keep an eye on the Lombard side because they’re very solid in midfield and don’t need to rely on their defence to defend. And then Nico Paz and Martin Baturina score quite regularly.

“Still, I see Roma as more of a rival than Como, which, like Juventus, is not a complete team.”

Moggi advises Dusan Vlahovic to leave Juventus

In recent days, Juventus have resumed contract talks with Dusan Vlahovic, who now appears determined to stay in Turin.

Nevertheless, Moggi argues that the 26-year-old is better off leaving the club at the end of the season, as he and the management have been at odds for years.

“In my opinion, even if he wanted to stay, he can’t. There’s been too much back-and-forth between him and the club, and that’s not healthy.

“So, despite considering him a good centre-forward, it would be better to look elsewhere.”