Juventus have reportedly submitted their first written offer for Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi.

The 28-year-old is on his way out of the Premier League club, as his contract will expire in June, and he has already turned down all renewal proposals.

The Argentine’s imminent exit has piqued the interest of several top suitors around Europe, including Barcelona and Roma.

Juventus present Marcos Senesi with an offer in writing

Having entered the final months of his deal, the defender is now free to negotiate with any other club and even sign a pre-contract agreement, which would pave the way for a summer transfer.

So, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are trying to anticipate the competition by striking a swift accord with Senesi and his entourage.

The pink newspaper reveals that the Bianconeri have already sent their first concrete offer for the player.

However, it remains to be seen if the former Feyenoord star is willing to close the deal at this stage of the season, or bide his time while waiting to learn whether or not Juventus will take part in the Champions League next season.

Would Senesi change Juve’s midfield plans?

Interestingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese argues that Senesi would only provide Luciano Spalletti with a defender who suits his playing style, but he could also impact the club’s midfield plans.

The 67-year-old manager has been seeking a genuine deep-lying playmaker capable of pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Nevertheless, Senesi is renowned for his technical attributes and distribution from the back.

Therefore, his addition could prompt the Bianconeri to instead target a physical central midfielder rather than a technical Regista, especially with Locatelli showing he’s more than capable of interpreting the deep-lying playmaker role, as evidenced by his impressive displays in recent weeks.