Juventus will reportedly seize the opportunity to monitor Keinan Davis when they lock horns with Udinese on Saturday evening.

Luciano Spalletti will return to Udine this weekend, eyeing three vital points that would certainly elevate his team in the Serie A standings, given that Como and Roma will clash heads on Sunday.

But while the head coach will be focused on getting a result, the Juventus officials in the stands will be keeping an eye on Davis.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Bianconeri could add the English striker to their summer shortlist.

The 28-year-old has been enjoying a solid campaign. He became Kosta Runjaic’s first-choice centre-forward following Lorenzo Lucca’s transfer to Napoli last summer.

The Stevanage native formed a swift understanding with Nicolo Zaniolo, who joined the club last summer and has been enjoying a career revival in Friuli. The Italian’s technical skills complement the Englishman’s impressive physical traits and clinical finishing touch.

Davis has made 24 appearances in Serie A this season. He has thus far scored nine goals, while also providing his teammates with three assists.

The Aston Villa youth product had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Watford before being sold to Udinese in September 2023, where he has gradually elevated his status. He is now considered one of the most physically imposing target men in Serie A.

Only Lautaro Martinez has scored more than Davis in the Italian top flight this term. The Inter captain is leading the scoring charts with 14 goals, while the Englishman shares second place with a host of other players, including Kenan Yildiz, with 9 strikes apiece.

Juventus need to sign at least one new striker next summer, so a strong showing from the Udinese man could convince Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini to identify him as a serious target.