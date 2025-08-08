Atletico Madrid are planning to reshape their midfield ahead of the new season, with Weston McKennie emerging as a serious target should the club generate funds through the sale of Conor Gallagher.

According to Juve FC sources, Atletico Madrid could turn their attention to McKennie if Gallagher secures a move back to the Premier League. The Spanish side is reportedly monitoring interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom have been strongly linked with the Chelsea midfielder. Should a transfer be finalised, Atletico are expected to receive a fee in the region of €35 to €40 million, which they would then consider reinvesting into their midfield options.

McKennie Valued as Budget-Friendly Option

Weston McKennie, currently under contract with Juventus until 2026, is valued by the Bianconeri at approximately €18 to €20 million. The American midfielder has proven experience in both Serie A and European competition, and his relatively modest transfer fee could make him an attractive option for clubs looking to add strength and versatility in the middle of the pitch.

McKennie is seeking a net salary of €3.5 million per year, a figure Atletico are reportedly willing to match. The club is also prepared to offer the player a four-year contract, which would provide stability for both parties and potentially complete a cost-effective deal if Gallagher’s move proceeds as expected.

Simeone Interested in McKennie’s Midfield Profile

Manager Diego Simeone is said to be a strong admirer of McKennie’s style of play. Known for his high work rate, box-to-box mobility and physical presence, McKennie is seen as a player who fits well within Atletico’s tactical structure. His dynamic contributions in both attacking and defensive phases make him a valuable asset, particularly for a team that relies heavily on disciplined transitions and work ethic.

The United States international is also believed to be attracting interest from other clubs in both the Premier League and Serie A, suggesting Atletico may face competition for his signature. Nevertheless, should funds from Gallagher’s sale become available, McKennie could quickly become the focus of Atletico Madrid’s midfield rebuild.