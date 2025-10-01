Juventus have suffered a setback ahead of their Champions League clash with Villarreal, as two important players have been ruled out of the trip to Spain. The Bianconeri have already confirmed their travelling squad, and while Igor Tudor retains a strong group to work with, the absence of key figures could have a significant impact.

The injuries come at a challenging moment for Juve, who are looking to build momentum in Europe after an inconsistent start. Having travelled with confidence, the news that Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram would not be involved represents a considerable blow, particularly given their influence in both defence and midfield.

Injury Concerns Ahead of Villarreal

As reported by Football Italia, both Bremer and Thuram picked up injuries during the recent match against Atalanta. There had been hope within the club that the pair would recover in time to feature in Spain, but those expectations have not materialised. Instead, after training separately from the rest of the squad in recent sessions, the decision was made to exclude them from the travelling party.

Bremer’s absence will be felt most keenly in defence, where his physicality and organisational skills have been central to the team’s stability. Thuram, meanwhile, had begun to establish himself as an important option in midfield, offering dynamism and control in possession. Their unavailability places greater responsibility on the remaining squad members to step up in a high-pressure encounter.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Strong Squad Still Available

Despite these absences, Juventus still travel with a competitive squad capable of producing a result. Tudor will be relying on the depth of his side, with several experienced players ready to fill the gaps and ensure the team remains balanced. The challenge will be to adapt quickly, particularly against a Villarreal team renowned for its tactical discipline and ability to exploit weaknesses.

For Juventus, avoiding dropped points at this stage of the competition is crucial. With the group phase only just beginning, any setback could prove damaging to momentum and morale. The Bianconeri must therefore focus on maximising the resources available, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity, and finding a way to return from Spain with a positive result.