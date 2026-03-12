Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Robert Lewandowski as uncertainty surrounds the striker’s long-term future at Barcelona.

The Polish forward, now 37, has been one of the most prolific and consistent attackers in world football for many seasons. Throughout his career, he has maintained an impressive scoring record, establishing himself as one of the elite strikers of his generation.

Juventus attempted to strengthen their attacking options during the January transfer window but were ultimately unable to secure a new centre forward. As a result, Juve are expected to revisit their plans in the summer as they look to reinforce their squad.

Juventus Monitoring Lewandowski Situation

Lewandowski has reportedly been on Juventus’ radar for some time. However, his position at one of Europe’s leading clubs has previously made any potential move difficult to arrange.

His current contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026, yet there have been ongoing discussions about a possible extension or informal understanding between the player and the club regarding his future. Despite these conversations, there has been no significant progress towards a definitive agreement.

This situation has encouraged Juventus to monitor developments closely. The Bianconeri is believed to be assessing whether an opportunity might emerge to bring the experienced striker to Turin.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have already made initial enquiries about Lewandowski as they evaluate their options ahead of the next transfer window.

Striker Reinforcement Planned for Summer

Juventus are planning to sign a high-profile striker this summer as part of its efforts to strengthen the squad under Luciano Spalletti. The club are determined to add further quality to their attacking line regardless of whether Dusan Vlahovic remains at the club.

Lewandowski is regarded by the Bianconeri as one of the finest strikers still active in the game. His experience, leadership, and goal-scoring ability would provide a significant boost to the squad if a deal were possible.

However, Juventus are unlikely to be the only club interested. If Lewandowski becomes available, several teams across Europe could enter the race, potentially making him one of the most high-profile free agents on the market at the end of the season.