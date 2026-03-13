Juventus wanted to sign Jean Philippe Mateta during the January transfer window, and the Frenchman was reportedly keen on the move.

The Bianconeri held discussions with Crystal Palace regarding a potential transfer for the striker, but no agreement was reached. Palace were firm in their stance, insisting that any deal would need to be either a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement that included an obligation to buy.

As negotiations with Juventus stalled, Mateta moved closer to completing a switch to AC Milan. However, the proposed move ultimately collapsed after he failed his medical examination due to a knee issue that he had been managing.

Injury setback halted transfer

When Juventus began considering whether to revive their interest in the striker, reports about the knee problem surfaced. As a result, Mateta made the decision to step away from playing temporarily in order to focus on fully recovering from the issue.

Although the injury was concerning enough to affect his transfer prospects, the striker did not require surgery. Instead, he opted for a period of rest and recovery to regain full fitness before returning to competitive action.

According to Calciomercato, Mateta has now recovered from the problem and was available for selection for Crystal Palace in their Europa League fixture last night.

Juventus could revisit move

The update is considered encouraging for Juventus, who continue to view Mateta as one of the forwards they could pursue at the end of the season as they assess options to strengthen their attacking department.

The club are expected to review their striker targets in the coming weeks, and interest in the Crystal Palace forward could be revived if he emerges as its preferred candidate.

However, Mateta is not the only name under consideration. Juventus are also monitoring other attacking options as they plan for the next campaign.

With Jonathan David and Lois Openda both potentially available on the market, Mateta will likely need to demonstrate strong form and full fitness in the remaining matches of the season. Consistent performances could strengthen his chances of becoming a leading option for Juventus as they seek to reinforce their forward line ahead of the next transfer window.