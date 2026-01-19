Juventus are still trying to find a solution that would unblock the transfer of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Bianconeri have launched an onslaught for the 28-year-old, who has emerged as their primary target to bolster the attack.

The Serie A giants have already submitted an opening bid, offering the Eagles €2 million in loan fees with an obligation to buy worth €28 million, hinging on Champions League or Europa League qualification.

However, Crystal Palace have already turned down the offer. Moreover, Juventus are facing another hurdle, as the players’ agents have requested hefty commissions to finalise the deal.

Juventus struggling to reach agreements with Mateta & Crystal Palace

While Juventus still have some work to do in order to reach accords with Mateta and his employers, Matteo Moretto highlights yet another hurdle in the negotiations between the two clubs.

As the Italian journalist explains, the Premier League is insisting on a permanent transfer.

“Juventus, who are negotiating for Mateta, have certainly had positive discussions with Mateta and the player’s entourage, but currently, there’s a disagreement between Crystal Palace and Juventus regarding the terms,” said Moretto in his appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, as transcribed by TuttoJuve.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“Palace would like a permanent transfer, while Juventus are aiming for a loan with an option to buy that could turn into an obligation.

“At this point, this type of quibble is a significant issue that shouldn’t be underestimated, distancing the two clubs.”

Juventus could soon resort to Youssef En-Nesyri

Due to the gap between Juventus and Crystal Palace, Moretto believes the Italian giants could soon give up on Mateta and turn their attention to Fenerbahce striker Youssuf En-Nesyri, who could be a more feasible option.

“That’s why En-Nesyri, who hasn’t yet expressed his preference or said yes to any club, could be a really good name for Juventus in the coming days.”

The Bianconeri would face competition from Napoli for the Morrocan center-forward, but the transfer market expert insists that Juventus would have the upper hand in this tug-of-war.