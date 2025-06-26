Juventus are reportedly making progress in their attempts to land Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman has been on the Red Devils’ books since the summer of 2021, but spent the last 18 months on loan between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Despite winning the Conference League and qualifying for the Champions League next summer, the Blues opted against keeping the 25-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus advancing in negotiations with Sancho & Man United

For their part, MUFC have no intention of reinstating the winger. Therefore, Sancho must find himself a new club this summer.

In recent days, Napoli and Fenerbahce have emerged as possible destinations, but it appears that Juventus have been making significant strides on this track.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bianconeri have held new talks with Man Utd, and they have also scheduled another meeting with the player’s representatives, as they continue to enquire about the costs of the operation.

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

How much would Jadon Sancho earn at Juve?

For his part, TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale believes the Serie A giants would have to fork out a transfer fee in the region of €25 million. The asking price comprehensively dropped due to the player’s struggles in recent years, as well as his expiring contract (only valid until June 2026).

Moreover, Juventus will try to satisfy Sancho by offering him a yearly net salary of €5.5 million in addition to bonuses.

While this figure pales in comparison to his current wages at United, it should be remembered that the Englishman’s contract will expire in 12 months, so he could be willing to make a financial sacrifice that could be rewarding in the long term.

Juventus are hoping they can help Sancho rediscover the mesmerising form he showcased in his two spells at Dortmund.