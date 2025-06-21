Juventus and Napoli are reportedly embroiled in a fierce battle for the favour of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman returned from a loan spell at Chelsea who opted against keeping him beyond the current campaign, while Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim isn’t willing to reinstate him in the squad. But luckily for the 25-year-old, he still has several suitors, especially in Italy.

Napoli were the first act by contacting the player’s entourage. But as reported on Friday, Juventus made their move, establishing direct contact with Man United to enquire about the terms.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the two clubs discussed Sancho’s future in a phone call on Friday, but Napoli have yet to give up.

Juventus & Napoli have different strategies to land Sancho

Aurelio De Laurentiis believes his club has the advantage of being the early bird and establishing a rapport with the player and his entourage.

But while it remains to be seen how this duel will unfold, Juventus fans are left to wonder where Sancho would fit in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1.

As an attacking winger, the London native will naturally have to play in one of the two slots behind the striker.

However, the Croatian already has four options vying for these two places; Kenan Yildiz is almost an automatic choice for this role, while Francisco Conceicao has gradually gained the manager’s favour and could be set to stay on a permanent basis. Moreover, Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez remain solid options despite coming off disappointing campaigns.

Who would make way for Jadon Sancho?

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

As IlBianconero tells it, Gonzalez is the most likely player to make way, as the club is willing to listen to offers.

In recent days, it has been reported that Maurizio Sarri asked the Lazio management to pursue the Argentinian winger.

However, the Biancocelesti might struggle to fork out a sizable offer, especially in the absence of European football.