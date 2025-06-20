Kenan Yildiz has been entrusted with significant responsibility at Juventus despite being one of the youngest members of their squad. The Turkiye international has quickly established himself as an important figure for the Bianconeri, a fact underscored by the club’s decision to award him the number ten shirt at the Allianz Stadium. This gesture signals the club’s faith in his potential and suggests there is much more to come from the promising youngster.

Throughout last season, Yildiz was a standout performer under two different managers, playing a crucial role in helping Juventus secure several important victories. The men in black and white are pleased to have him as a leading light and have worked diligently to ensure he remains content within the club.

Young Star Faces Pressure With Confidence

Despite his tender age of 20, Yildiz shoulders the expectations that come with leading a top side like Juventus. Nevertheless, the former Bayern Munich academy player does not feel overwhelmed by the pressure. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “I don’t know… I’m a good player. I always want to give my best for my team. Of course, there’s always something that people want from me and I always try to give what they ask of me.”

When asked about the responsibility of being a technical leader, he was modest, adding, “Responsibility as a technical leader? No, I don’t feel it. I read what Cambiaso said and I really thank him: he’s an incredible player.”

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

A Promising Future at Juventus

Yildiz’s ability to handle expectations with maturity and composure has impressed both the club and supporters alike. Juventus are keen to secure his future and expects to agree on a new contract with him in the near term. As a talented attacker, he is undoubtedly one of the key players expected to make a long-term impact at the club.

His development will be closely followed in the coming seasons, as Juventus look to build around a young core capable of restoring the club’s status among Europe’s elite.