Endrick is reportedly set to leave Real Madrid during the January transfer window following limited game time under Xabi Alonso. Since Alonso’s appointment as manager, the Brazilian forward has struggled to secure regular minutes, largely due to the depth of attacking options at the Spanish club and an injury he suffered shortly after Alonso took charge. Eager to play more consistently, Endrick has recognised that a move away from Madrid is necessary to achieve that objective.

Juventus’ Interest and Squad Considerations

Juventus have maintained a longstanding interest in Endrick, and the January window presents an opportunity for the Old Lady to strengthen their attacking options. The Bianconeri added several forwards over the summer, yet the club has struggled to maximise their impact on the pitch. Luciano Spalletti may seek additional reinforcements in attack when the transfer window reopens, making Endrick a potential target to bolster Juventus’ offensive capabilities.

However, the move is not straightforward. According to Tuttojuve, Endrick appears to be closer to joining Lyon instead of the Bianconeri. The Ligue 1 club has been actively negotiating a loan deal for the Brazilian, aware that other teams, including Juventus, are interested in securing his signature. Lyon’s efforts suggest they are determined to win the race and finalise the transfer.

Getty Images

Endrick’s Likely Move to Lyon

Endrick is reportedly open to the proposed move to Lyon, and indications suggest that he may prioritise the Ligue 1 side over Juventus. A loan deal would offer him immediate opportunities for regular first-team football, which is the key motivation behind his departure from Madrid. While Juventus remain interested, the forward’s preference for a club where he can feature prominently could see Lyon secure his services.

If the transfer materialises, it would provide Endrick with a platform to develop further while giving Lyon an exciting young talent to strengthen their attack. For Juventus, the situation illustrates the competitive nature of the January transfer window and the challenges of securing high-profile young players amid interest from multiple clubs.