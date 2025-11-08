Nathan Aké has lost his place in the Manchester City first team, and the Dutch defender is expected to depart the club in the near future. Once considered a key figure in City’s backline, Aké has previously been recognised as one of Europe’s most accomplished defenders. However, the depth and quality of Manchester City’s defensive roster have seen him displaced by other players, limiting his opportunities this season.

Juventus and Other Clubs Eye Aké

Despite this, Aké remains a highly regarded talent and has already attracted interest from several clubs ahead of the next transfer window. According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are among the teams reportedly keen to secure his services. The Bianconeri have historically favoured recruiting defenders from England, with recent additions including Lloyd Kelly and Renato Veiga. While Veiga departed at the end of last season, Kelly has impressed since his arrival and adapted quickly to life at the Allianz Stadium.

Aké could follow in their footsteps and become the next Premier League defender to join Juventus. His experience and versatility would provide valuable reinforcement to their defensive options, particularly as the club looks to strengthen under challenging competition both domestically and in Europe.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Competition for the Defender

Juventus are not the only club monitoring Aké’s situation. Inter Milan and Crystal Palace have also expressed interest in the Dutchman, highlighting the competitive nature of his potential transfer. Each club believes that his addition would enhance their squad and offer a reliable defensive option capable of performing at a high level.

The race to sign Aké is likely to be intense, with all parties aware of the quality he can bring. For Juventus, securing his signature would continue their trend of sourcing proven talent from the Premier League and further bolster their defensive capabilities. Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace will provide stiff competition, making negotiations potentially complex. Ultimately, Aké’s next move will depend on which club can best meet his ambitions and offer the opportunity for regular first-team football.