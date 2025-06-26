Juventus could soon complete their first summer acquisition as Jonathan David makes a very specific request to his agents.

The 25-year-old has decided to see out his contract with LOSC Lille after cementing himself as one of the deadliest bombers in Ligue 1 over the past five years.

The Canadian feels it is past time for him to make a career step-up, so he’s now keen to join one of the biggest clubs on the Old Continent.

Juve leading the race for Jonathan David

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

David has been linked with a plethora of top clubs in recent months, including the likes of Barcelona, Inter, Napoli and Manchester United.

Nevertheless, it appears that Juventus were the ones to make the most concrete steps on this track.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus have already found an agreement with the player on the base salary, as well as the sign-on fee.

Canada’s all-time goal-scorer is ready to pen a contract that would ensure him a net salary of €6 million per year, in addition to bonuses.

David wants to seal Juventus transfer as soon as possible

At this stage, Damien Comolli and his Juventus collaborators are still working to find an accord with the player’s agents regarding commissions. This is considered a customary step when negotiating the transfer of a coveted free agent.

However, the pink newspaper reveals that David has instructed his representatives to facilitate the operation and avoid placing any stumbling blocks in his path to Turin, as he would like to finalise the move sooner rather than later.

Therefore, the source believes that the transfer could be completed in the coming days, perhaps even prior to the club’s Round of 16 clash in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Once they close this deal, the Bianconeri will turn their attention to securing Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao for next season.