Juventus continue to assess potential midfield reinforcements during the current transfer window as it looks to strengthen key areas of its squad. One player who has attracted attention is Pierre Emile Højbjerg, a midfielder Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen to work with as he shapes his team for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Juventus interest in midfield reinforcement

Højbjerg has established himself as an important figure at Olympique Marseille and is regularly among the first names on the team sheet. His presence has contributed to a strong campaign for the French side, who have been performing well and remain focused on maintaining momentum throughout the season. Despite this, Juventus are eager to add him to its squad and believes he could provide a significant upgrade in midfield.

The Bianconeri have identified the Danish international as an ideal profile to enhance that area of the team, given his experience and consistency at a high level. There is also a belief in Turin that the midfielder might be open to a move, which has fuelled speculation around a possible transfer. For Juventus, securing such a player during this window would represent a statement of intent as they aim to remain competitive on multiple fronts.

Marseille stance and agent clarification

Olympique Marseille, however, have been clear in its position regarding Højbjerg’s future. The club insist he is not for sale, at least not during the current transfer window, as they view this season as particularly important to their objectives. Their priority is to retain all their best players, and Højbjerg is considered a central part of their plans.

While some reports have suggested that the midfielder could be open to a move to Juventus, this notion has been addressed by his agent. According to Tuttojuve, Luca Puccinelli has reiterated that his client remains fully committed to Marseille and their project. Speaking on the matter, he said, “Pierre is 100% focused on Marseille. He wants to stay, do his best for the club, and is totally focused on the project. Pierre wants to do something special at Marseille.”

This clarification offers reassurance to Marseille supporters while indicating that Juventus may need to look elsewhere if they are to reinforce their midfield this month.