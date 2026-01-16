Juventus are assessing their options in attack ahead of the end of the season, with attention turning towards potential reinforcements who could fit into their long term plans. The club are preparing for a significant change in their forward line and is carefully considering targets who can adapt quickly to their environment while offering reliability and experience.

Juventus planning for a striking transition

Juventus are expected to sign a striker at the end of the campaign following the anticipated departure of Dusan Vlahovic, who is set to leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires. With no agreement close on a new deal, the club’s focus has shifted towards identifying a suitable replacement who can meet the demands of playing at the Allianz Stadium.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as a player of interest, with the move reportedly receiving approval from Luciano Spalletti. Bringing in the Crystal Palace forward during the current window would allow him to spend the next six months adjusting to Juventus’ tactical expectations and overall playing style. This period of adaptation is viewed internally as a valuable opportunity, particularly as the club aims to avoid disruption once the season concludes.

Juventus are working diligently to strengthen its squad and is determined that any additions must represent clear value. The recruitment strategy is focused on players who can contribute immediately while also fitting into the club’s broader objectives.

Crystal Palace’s stance on Mateta’s future

Mateta is regarded as an experienced striker who has earned his place in the France national team squad, qualities that suggest he could perform effectively in Serie A. However, Crystal Palace are aware of the growing interest in him and other key figures within its squad.

Despite the risk of losing him, Palace are reluctant to sanction a move during the current transfer window. According to Tuttojuve, the club are keen to retain their strongest players for the remainder of the season, with Mateta considered one of those they are determined to keep. The report indicates that Palace would prefer to postpone any potential sale until the summer, allowing them to maintain stability and competitiveness in the short term.

This stance complicates Juventus’ plans but underlines Mateta’s importance and the strategic considerations surrounding his future.