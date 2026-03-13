AC Milan were among the clubs interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic at the end of last season as he entered the final year of his contract at Juventus.

However, the opportunity to secure the Serbian striker now appears to be slipping away, with Milan reportedly stepping back from their pursuit.

The Rossoneri had been linked with a potential move that would have reunited Vlahovic with Max Allegri. Such a scenario would have raised questions, given that Allegri previously struggled to consistently get the best out of the forward during his time as Juventus manager.

Juventus regain confidence in Vlahovic

Juventus had been open to allowing Vlahovic to leave last summer and moved to strengthen their attacking options by signing Jonathan David and Loïs Openda as possible replacements.

At the start of the current campaign, many supporters expected Vlahovic to see reduced playing time as a result of the new arrivals. The assumption was that the competition for places in the forward line would significantly limit his role in the team.

However, the situation has developed differently. Both of the new signings have struggled to deliver the level of performance the club had anticipated, which has forced Juventus to rely once again on Vlahovic as their main striker.

His return to a central role in the attack has prompted the club to reconsider its long-term plans.

Milan steps back from pursuit

As reported by Tuttojuve, AC Milan have now decided to abandon their efforts to sign the Serbian forward.

The report states that Milan believes Vlahovic would not accept a move to them and instead prefers to remain at Juventus.

With the striker once again playing a key role for the Bianconeri, discussions over a possible contract extension have begun as the club looks to secure his future.

This development is viewed as encouraging news for Juventus, who would prefer to retain the forward rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the future.

Despite Milan stepping away from the race, interest from other major European clubs remains. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both reportedly monitoring his situation, although Juventus currently believe they hold the advantage and are hopeful of reaching an agreement on a new deal in the near future.