Stanislav Lobotka enjoyed a successful period working with Luciano Spalletti at Napoli and has now been linked with a potential reunion with the manager at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus are keen to strengthen their squad with players Spalletti knows well and trusts, and Lobotka is considered one such option. The Slovakian midfielder has established himself as a reliable performer in Serie A and is well acquainted with the tactical demands placed on him by the Italian coach.

Familiar option for Spalletti

That familiarity could make Lobotka an attractive target for Juventus as the club evaluates ways to reinforce its midfield. Managers often prefer to bring in players they have previously worked with, particularly those who already understand their tactical approach and expectations on the pitch.

Lobotka fits that description after his productive spell under Spalletti at Napoli, where he played a key role in the team’s midfield structure. His ability to control possession and maintain balance in the centre of the pitch made him a trusted component of the manager’s system.

Juventus have reportedly admired the midfielder for some time and had previously considered attempting to sign him. However, several questions remain regarding whether a move would ultimately materialise.

Concerns remain over potential move

Massimo Pavan has expressed doubts about the feasibility of the transfer and the considerations surrounding it.

He said, as cited by Tuttojuve:

“Lobotka would gladly join Juventus, but Juventus will never pay Napoli money. There are some doubts about his physical condition. The Bianconeri are evaluating various options for the midfield.”

The comments suggest that although the player might be open to the switch, financial and fitness concerns could complicate any negotiations between the two clubs.

As one of Italy’s leading sides, Juventus have the resources to pursue high-quality reinforcements and will be determined to invest in players who can offer genuine value to the squad.

In the short term, Lobotka could represent a strong addition thanks to his experience and his existing understanding of Spalletti’s tactical approach. However, at 31 years old, he is approaching the later stage of his career, which means he may not represent the long-term midfield solution that Juventus are seeking as they plan for the future.