Juventus are ready to open talks with Bernardo Silva, who has announced his departure from Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri hierarchy is currently tracking several big names who will become free agents in the summer, including Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

Nevertheless, Silva remains at the top of the shortlist, with many pundits identifying him as the missing piece in Luciano Spalletti’s midfield jigsaw.

The Portuguese playmaker possesses the technical attributes that can complement Khephren Thuram’s physical strength and Manuel Locatelli’s defensive solidity.

Juventus ready to negotiate a contract with Man City captain Bernardo Silva

The good news for Juventus is that Silva’s departure has been confirmed. The 31-year-old will close a nine-year chapter that saw him win almost every possible trophy with the Cityzens.

And yet, he remains hungry for more silverware, so he remains determined to join a top club that allows him to compete for the highest honour.

For their part, Juventus view Silva as a high-calibre player who can add quality and experience to the squad.

According to La Stampa (via TuttoJuve), the Serie A giants are preparing a three-year offer for the Man City captain.

The Old Lady will be looking to open talks as soon as possible to anticipate competition from other suitors.

Can Juventus forge a satisfying offer?

As the source explains, Juventus are prepared to offer the creative midfielder a yearly net salary of €7 million. This figure is now considered the new wage ceiling set by the club, as illustrated by the recent contract renewal agreement with Kenan Yildiz.

Nevertheless, the Italian club is open to adding bonuses and other incentives to convince Silva to join them.

Juventus are currently fourth in the Serie A standings, and qualifying for the Champions League would certainly boost their chances of luring the former Monaco man, as well as other top-class stars.