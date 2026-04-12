Juventus are currently being linked with a host of free agents, including Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva and Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski.

The list also includes others, like Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, and Bournemouth wantaway Marcos Senesi, albeit the latter’s candidacy has seemingly faded.

Barring any late twists, all of these aforementioned stars will see out their contracts at the end of the season before sealing free transfers.

Nevertheless, the term ‘free’ should be taken loosely, as these players will command hefty salaries, not to mention lucrative signing-on fees and large agent commissions. Therefore, Juventus certainly cannot afford to sign too many top-notch free agents

Ciro Ferrara urges Juventus to sign Bernardo Silva

Following the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday evening, DAZN’s Serie A pundits discussed who would be the perfect free-agent signing for Luciano Spalletti’s tactical jigsaw.

Legendary Juventus defender Ciro Ferrara picked Silva, arguing that the Italian manager’s playing style requires a technically gifted midfielder in the Portuguese’s mould.

“If I had to make a name, I would say Bernardo Silva for the characteristics of midfielders that Spalletti has always had,” said the former Juventus head coach (via Tuttosport).

“Probably then a goalkeeper will be needed but also a striker,” added the Neapolitan.

Hernanes wants Robert Lewandowski at Juventus

Ferrara’s pick resonates with a large section of Juventus supporters and observers, as the Man City playmaker is still 31, so he supposedly still has several good years left in the tank.

On the other hand, Hernanes, who was a playmaker himself, opted for a different option. ‘The Prophet’ argued that the Bianconeri are in desperate need of