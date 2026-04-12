Juventus are reportedly revisiting the Jakub Kiwior option after seemingly giving up on signing Marcos Senesi.

The Bianconeri have been chasing the Bournemouth defender for months, considering him the right profile to bolster Luciano Spalletti’s lineup.

The Argentine is leaving the Cherries once his contract expires in June, so he’ll be available as a free agent. This situation piqued the interest of several top suitors around, including Premier League giants.

Marcos Senesi won’t join Juventus this summer

On Sunday, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto confirmed that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for Senesi, with Manchester United right behind them.

Moreover, the transfer market expert is 99.99% certain that the Bournemouth man won’t join Juventus or any other Serie A club.

Tuttosport thus confirms that the Bianconeri have effectively abandoned Senesi’s pursuit, and they could soon accelerate their attempts to sign an alternative profile.

One of the tracks could lead to Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, who is also running on an expiring contract. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old German would likely command a hefty salary, which could exceed Juve’s wage ceiling, not to mention the considerable agent commissions and signing-on fees,

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes Juventus have revived their interest in Kiwior, who has been on the club’s radar for several years.

Juventus must splash at least €30 million for Kiwior

The Poland international made a name for himself in Serie A during his time at Spezia, and eventually earned a transfer to Arsenal in January 2023.

Due to the stern competition for places, the 26-year-old was never able to lock down a starting role in Mikel Arteta’s lineup.

Last summer, Kiwior joined Porto on loan with an obligation to buy that will likely be triggered.

Therefore, Juventus would probably have to negotiate a deal with the Portuguese giants, which should be positive news given that the two clubs share a good working relationship, as evidenced by the three transfers they conducted last summer (Chico Conceicao, Alberto Costa, and Joao Mario).

Kiwior is expected to cost Porto around €25 million between loan and transfer fees, in addition to bonuses. Therefore, Tuttosport expects the Dragao to set their asking price above €30 million.

This season, the Polish defender has been a regular feature for the Portuguese club, making 32 appearances in all competitions and producing two assists.