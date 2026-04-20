Atletico Madrid have reportedly opted against activating the clause to buy Nico Gonzalez from Juventus, but they’ll still attempt to keep him at the club.

The Bianconeri bought the Argentine from Fiorentina in the summer of 2024, but he endured an underwhelming first campaign in Turin, prompting the two parties to part ways last summer.

The 28-year-old ended up joining the Colchoneros on loan with an option and an obligation to buy for €32 million.

Atletico Madrid don’t intend to spend €32m to buy Nico Gonzalez from Juventus

Gonzalez initially found success in the Spanish capital, but his campaign was hampered by a couple of injuries. He has recently returned to action, but he hasn’t always been a regular starter.

In order to trigger Atletico’s obligation to buy clause, the winger must make at least 21 appearances in LaLiga for 45+ minutes.

At this stage, the former Fiorentina star is five appearances away from fulfilling this objective, but he only has seven rounds remaining before the end of the season.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via JuventusNews24), Atletico Madrid are keen to prevent this scenario, as they don’t intend to spend €32 million on Gonzalez.

This could be a blow for Diego Simeone, who enjoys having his compatriot at his disposal, even if he hasn’t always entrusted him with a starting role.

Atletico yet to close the door on Nico Gonzalez

Despite the Colchoneros’ stance, Moretto doesn’t rule out a future for Gonzalez at the Metropolitano.

As the source explains, Atletico’s plan is to avoid a purchase on the terms agreed upon with Juventus last summer.

But once that accord collapses, the Spanish capital side will be looking to open new negotiations with the Bianconeri, with the aim of reaching an agreement on more favourable terms.

In other words, Atletico would be happy to accommodate Gonzalez beyond the current campaign, but only if Juventus grant them a discount.

Interestingly, the two clubs were involved in a similar situation back in the summer of 2022, when the Serie A giants sought a discount on Alvaro Morata’s purchase, but the Rojiblancos slammed the door shut on that request, so the striker was reintegrated into Simeone’s squad.