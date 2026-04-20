Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti is reportedly enticed by three young talents who could be added to his pre-season preparations.

The Bianconeri have already announced two friendly tests against Inter and Palermo on Australian soil in August.

According to Tuttosport, it remains to be seen if there will be space for a training camp at Adidas’s training facility in Herzogenaurach, Germany, as was the case in the previous two summers.

But either way, the club plans to integrate some of its most promising young starlets, giving them the opportunity to prove themselves worthy of a spot in the main roster.

Which youngster could join the Juventus first-team in pre-season

In the summer of 2024, Nicola Savona, Samuel Mbangula, and Jonas Rouhi all made a positive impression on Thiago Motta and his staff and were immediately promoted to the first team. Vasilije Adzic also did enough to warrant his spot.

Last summer, Igor Tudor called up Gil Puche and Alessandro Pietrelli, but neither managed to make a permanent step up. The Spanish defender remains with the Juventus Next Gen, while the Italian midfielder was sold to Venezia.

While it remains too soon to make any confirmations regarding this summer’s plans, Tuttosport reveals a few names who should receive call-ups.

Licina & Puczka to join Juventus training camp?

Adin Licina already earned comparisons to Kenan Yildiz after making the move from Bayern Munich in January.

The 19-year-old winger/attacking midfielder stole the headlines a week ago with a sensational winner for Juventus Next Gen, confirming his status as one of the most exciting talents at the club.

While Licina has only recently joined the club, David Puczka has been the Next Gen’s ultimate star since the start of the season.

The 21-year-old Austrian can occupy various roles on the left-hand side and has already contributed with 10 goals and five assists this season.

Finally, 16-year-old Italo-Nigerian striker Destiny Elimoghale has been the delight of the club’s Primavera squad (U20).

The teenager captured the fans’ imagination with his early-season exploits, but his performances have recently dropped, which could prompt the management to postpone his promotion.