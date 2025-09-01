Juventus have confirmed the departure of Nico Gonzalez who has completed a deadline-day switch to Atletico Madrid.

The move has been in the air for quite some time now, as the Colchoneros have long registered their interest in the winger, by only accelerated the move in the last few days, just in time to reach the finish line before the market closes.

On Sunday night, it was reported that the two clubs had reached an agreement for the transfer, right after the 27-year-old’s brief cameo against Genoa.

Gonzalez landed in the Spanish capital on Monday morning, and after undergoing his medical, he has now signed for Diego Simeone’s club.

The official Juventus website confirmed the tranfer via a public statement published on the club’s official website.

Juventus announce the departure of Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid on €33 deal

The Italian giants revealed that the winger has joined Atletico Madrid on loan for €1 million (plus another €1m in bonuses), with an obligation to buy for €32 million, which would be triggered under certain conditions.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Club Atlético de Madrid for the temporary disposal, until 30 June 2026, of the registration rights of the player Nicolás Iván González

has been reached for a consideration of €1 million,” reads the official note.

“This amount may be increased, during the term of the player’s employment contract, by up to €1 million upon the achievement of specific sporting objectives.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“The agreement further entails the obligation for Atlético de Madrid to acquire the player’s registration rights on a permanent basis upon the occurrence of certain conditions during the 2025/2026 football season. The agreed fee for the potential definitive disposal is €32 million, payable over three financial years.”

Gonzalez had only joined Juventus last summer following a three-year spell at Fiorentina, but his solitary campaign in Turin was rather underwhelming, as he only managed to register five goals and four assists in all competitions.

Juventus will replace the Argentina international with Edon Zhegrova who is currently finalising a permanent transfer from Lille.