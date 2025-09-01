Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero made an unexpected appearance at the J|Medical Centre on the final day of the summer transfer deadline.

Dozens of Bianconeri supporters gathered at the gates to witness the arrivals of the club’s deadline-day signings.

The day began with Edon Zhegrova arriving at Continassa to undergo his medical tests. The Kosovan winger is finalising a permanent transfer from LOSC Lille for circa €20 million.

But while awaiting the arrival of fellow imminent signing, Lois Openda, the gathering fans were in for a pleasant shock, as they saw the club’s greatest icon stepping out of the car.

Non è #calciomercato ma fa sempre il suo effetto: Alex #DelPiero (col figlio) al Jmedical e i tifosi della #Juventus lo acclamano pic.twitter.com/UO3JJImZGT — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) September 1, 2025

Juventus fans stunned by Alessandro Del Piero

After a brief greeting for the supporters, Del Piero entered the medical facility alongside his son, Tobias.

This surprising event prompted several theories, with some speculating that Tobias Del Piero could seal a transfer to Juventus.

But according to ANSA via Calciomercato, the legendary No.10 was merely accompanying his son, who had to undergo some clinical tests after suffering an injury.

The 17-year-old started his career in Spain, particularly in the academies of Alcoron and Getafe, before returning to Italy through the gates of Empoli in 2023.

After a year with the Tuscan club, Tobias signed for Sanremese, a club that plays in Serie D.

Alessandro Del Piero (Getty Images)

Tobias Del Piero underwent medical tests at Continassa

With the teenager seemingly struggling with an injury, his father unsurprisingly sought the medical expertise of the J|Medical staff, who are entrusted with the treatment of Juventus players.

As the source explains, this highly advanced medical facility isn’t exclusively designed to treat Juventus players, as it is also attended by top-notch athletes in Italy and abroad.

For instance, Federica Brignone, a champion skier recovering from a serious knee injury, was also spotted at J|Medical on Monday.