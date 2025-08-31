Juventus are on the verge of selling Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid and replacing him with LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova.

While the Bianconeri were playing Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris on Friday night, the club’s General Manager Damien Comolli and his right-hand man, Francois Modesto, were working on two separate yet intertwined operations.

Luckily for the Old Lady, Igor Tudor’s men escaped Liguria with a precious win thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s header, while the club’s officials were equally successful on the market.

Juventus on the cusp of signing Edon Zhegrova

In the last few hours, several top sources in the Italian media have confirmed that Juventus have managed to pull off two deals that will be finalised on Monday, which will be the last day of the summer transfer window.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have secured an agreement with Lille that will see Zhegrova reunite with Jonathan David in Turin.

The Kosovan winger is currently running on an expiring contract, so the Serie A giants were able to secure his services on a discount. The deal will cost them a transfer fee worth €20 million.

The transfer market expert first added that the 26-year-old is expected to land in Turin on Sunday night to finalise the transfer, before later revealing a change in plan that will see him arrive on Monday morning due to the lack of flights in the evening.

Nico Gonzalez all set for Atletico Madrid

While Zhegrova is on his way to Continassa, Gonzalez is heading out. Romano revealed that Juventus have also struck an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the Argentine’s transfer.

The 27-year-old will sign for the Spanish capital side on loan with an option to buy for €33 million, which can become an obligation depending on the number of appearances.

The Italian journalist added his trademark ‘here we go’ to both updates, signalling imminent transfers.