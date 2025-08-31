After beating Parma on the opening day, Juventus registered their first win on the road this season, edging past their hosts Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris

Igor Tudor started with a 3-4-2-1 formation spearheaded by Jonathan David, who had Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Cocneicao in support. Manuel Locatelli and Khephren played in the double pivot, while Joao Mario made his full debut on the left flank, with Pierre Kalulu operating on the other wing.

Forgettable first half from Genoa & Juventus

The first half was mostly a tepid affair, with too many whistles from the referee and very little momentum on either side.

However, the two teams raised the tempo towards the end of the first half. Genoa winger Mikael Egill Ellertsson tested Michele Di Gregorio from close range, but the Italian goalkeeper was up to the task.

Yildiz then enjoyed an electric spell. First, he picked up Federico Gatti inside the box. The big defender sent a powerful first-time shot with his left, but Nicola Leali put a strong palm to stop it.

Afterwards, the Turkish youngster went to the goal himself. The Genoa goalkeeper spilt it, but David shockingly sent the ball wayward despite being presented with an open net.

Vlahovic & Kostic combine to score the winner

After the break, it was more of the same, but Tudor made a triple-substitution that changed the course of the action, bringing in Teun Koopmeiners, Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic. While the Dutchman’s impact was limited, the two Serbians combined to score the winner.

Kostic’s perfectly-bent corner kick found the head of his compatriot, who directed it towards the far post with a clinical flick.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

The Grifone tried their luck in the dying embers, and almost scored with the final play of the contest, but Patrizio Mazini’s header was denied by the woodwork, much to Tudor’s relief.

Therefore, Juventus maintained their perfect run, winning their first two contests of the season with clean sheets. However, their first real test will ensue right after the international break, when they take on Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

Genoa 0-1 Juventus

Goals: 72′ Vlahovic (J)

Genoa: Leali, Martin, Ostigard, Stanciu (64′ Thorsby), Norton-Cuffy, Vasquez (C), Carboni (64′ Malinovskyi), Colombo (76′ Ekuban), Frendrup (76′ Ekhator), Masini, Ellertsson (76′ Vitinha).

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli (61′ Koopmeiners), Thuram, Joao Mario (61′ Kostic); Conceicao (82′ Nico Gonzalez), Yildiz (89′ McKennie); David (61′ Vlahovic).

Yellow cards: Joao Mario 19′ (J), Ostigard 66′ (G), Koopmeiners 81′ (J)

Referee: Chiffi from Padua