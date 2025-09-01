Dusan Vlahovic is no stranger to professional Italian football, and this striker has been a prominent striker with Juventus since first being signed in 2022. While Vlahovic showed a great deal of initial promise, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that his on-pitch performances have been rather underwhelming. This is why rumours regarding a potential transfer have been making their way across various news outlets this summer. Why might we soon witness a hasty departure from Juventus, and where could he be headed?

Better to Part Ways?

Vlahovic showed talent for the sport since his initial debut in 2016; one of his most impressive feats associated with winning two Serbian Cups. He was thereafter voted Serie A Best Young Player in 2018 while signed with Fiorentina. It did not take long for Juventus to take notice, and he was reportedly signed for €70 million euros in 2022.



This is where things get slightly convoluted. His performance with Juventus has left many wondering if the deal was overinflated from the very beginning. Not only has Vlahovic disappointed fans in recent campaigns, but a purported annual salary of €12 million euros has left many wondering if his time with the "Old Lady" may soon be coming to a close.

It should still be mentioned that poor on-pitch performances are not the only reasons why Juventus could be keen to offload this striker. We also need to remember that his contract is soon to expire, opening up the possibility that he might be willing to seek life elsewhere.

The Milan Variable

Some reports have suggested that Vlahovic could be destined for the Premier League. Specific teams, such as Manchester United, are specifically mentioned; perhaps due to the fact that they could afford his salary, and would hope to bolster his current waning performances. However, this appears to be nothing more than hearsay. More concrete interest has emerged from Milan.



A growing number of sources now claim that AC Milan and Juventus have held a series of informal talks regarding the future of Vlahovic since June. It has also been said that Milan is his club of choice when compared to other organisations such as Manchester United. Milan likewise views Vlahovic as a potential means to bolster their offence, as this has been one of the areas that they are desperate to improve. The only potential issue is that nothing concrete has yet been declared. It is also logical to assume that Milan will delay any formal announcements until the very end of the summer transfer session.

The Financial Side of the Equation

The most pronounced elephant in the room involves the costs associated with signing (and retaining) Vlahovic. Milan does not possess deep financial pockets, and his annual salary could leave the team in a lurch. To put this into perspective, Rafael Leao (their highest-paid player at the moment) earns roughly half of Vlahovic’s current salary. Might he be willing to take a pay cut? This has yet to be seen.



Should a deal actually be secured, transfer fees as high as €20 million euros will also have to be addressed. Although this is certainly attractive to Juventus, it is not certain whether Milan would be eager to make such a financial commitment, especially considering the lacklustre displays that have somewhat sullied his reputation.

Delaying the Inevitable

As we continue to approach the end of the transfer season, all eyes will be focused on the decisions made by each club in the coming weeks. Might Vlahovic enjoy a resurrection with Milan? Fans will have to wait and see.