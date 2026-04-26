Juventus are preparing to take on Milan in a contest that could elevate the team to the podium positions.

It was only a few weeks ago that the Bianconeri were lagging behind Como and Roma in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, they mustered a series of positive results that allowed them to make the most out of their rivals’ shortcomings, so they started the weekend in fourth place and a five-point advantage over the Lariani and the Giallorossi.

Why finishing third is important for Juventus

Although the Champions League race remains very much alive, Luciano Spalletti’s men now sense a golden opportunity to achieve a bigger objective by leapfrogging the Rossoneri for third place.

Ahead of the San Siro showdown, Juventus are only three points behind Milan, so a victory would propel them to third place thanks to a superior head-to-head.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, finishing on the podium isn’t a merely folkloric achievement, but would also represent a financial boost, albeit a marginal one.

How much would Juventus gain by breaking into the Serie A podium

The pink newspaper reveals that almost 11% of the league’s TV rights revenue is distributed based on the final standings of the previous campaign. This equals a sum of €100 million divided between the 20 clubs.

Therefore, finishing fourth in the Serie A table would generate €9.4 million from this particular stream.

On the other hand, the team that ends the season in third place will receive €10.3 million, while a second-place finish yields €11.2 million.

In other words, every place climbed in the table earns the team an extra €1.9 million. While this figure isn’t enough to fund a transfer coup, it certainly represents a solid boost to the club’s accounts.

It should be noted that if Juventus manage to beat Milan on Sunday, they wouldn’t only reach third place in the table, but also maintain a three-point gap with Napoli, who currently occupy the runner-up spot.