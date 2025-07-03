In addition to working on new signings, Juventus are also very active on the contract renewal fronts, as Andrea Cambiaso is also closing in on a new deal.

As reported earlier today, Federico Gatti is expected to finalise his long-awaited contract extensions in the coming days. Sources in the Italian press tip the Italian defender to put pen to paper by the start of next week, thus pushing back the deadline until June 2030.

Nevertheless, Gatti might not be the only Juventus player to sign a new deal this summer, as two of his teammates are expected to follow suit.

Juventus working on three contract extensions

According to Tuttosport, Cambiaso is all set to extend his contract, as talks between his agents and the new Juventus management have progressed fast.

The wingback has been heavily linked with the exit door since January when Manchester City enquired about his services. In recent weeks, Milan and Atletico Madrid emerged as rumoured destinations, in addition to Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Nevertheless, Juventus have recently changed their stance on the Genoa native, identifying him as an untouchable player, especially after regaining his form under Igor Tudor’s tutelage.

The Turin-based newspaper expects the Italian’s salary to rise from €2.4 million to figure between €3m and €3.2 million.

Kenan Yildiz’s renewal also on the agenda

Moreover, Juventus are also on the right path towards securing Kenan Yildiz on a long-term deal. Like Gatti and Cambiaso, the Turkish youngster is expected to ink a new deal until June 2030.

The 20-year-old has a host of suitors in the Premier League, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. Therefore, it is paramount for the Bianconeri to lock him down with a new and improved deal.

Yildiz currently earns €1.5 million, but the new contract should see his salary soar to €3.5 million, with bonuses that could take the sum up to €4 million.