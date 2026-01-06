Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have been locked in difficult contract negotiations for several months, with no agreement yet reached over a new deal for the striker. Despite the uncertainty, both parties remain keen to continue their relationship, even as time begins to add pressure to the situation.

Vlahovic has been Juventus’ leading striker since his arrival in Turin at the beginning of 2022. The Serbian forward has established himself as a central figure in the team and has made it clear that he would like to remain at the club. His relationship with the Bianconeri is understood to be positive, but a renewed contract is essential if that situation is to remain unchanged.

Contract Talks and Growing Uncertainty

Negotiations have proven challenging, and the situation has become more delicate now that Vlahovic can speak to other clubs from this month. While that does not automatically mean he will leave, it does suggest he may be exploring alternative options as leverage or security for his future.

Interest from major European clubs has not gone unnoticed. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the teams monitoring his situation, underlining the striker’s standing at the top level of the game. Even so, Juventus have not abandoned hope of retaining him and continues to view a new agreement as possible, despite the complications.

Juventus Still Hopeful of a Renewal

Juventus are expected to make another attempt to resolve the situation, believing progress has been made compared to previous discussions. There is an understanding that compromise may be required on both sides if an agreement is to be reached, especially given the level of outside interest.

Providing an update on the negotiations, Gianni Balzarini offered insight into the current mood around the talks. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “There’s a chance he’ll renew with Juve, yes, minimal, but compared to the zero last summer, a step forward has been made and in any case the parties will meet again, but now we need a striker because Vlahovic will return in any case at the end of February, early March, mid-March, we don’t know yet. OK, now we need a striker.”

His comments suggest that while a renewal remains uncertain, dialogue is ongoing. Juventus now face a crucial period, balancing its immediate needs with the long-term future of its leading striker.