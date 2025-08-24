Juventus have reportedly been offering the services of Manchester City legend Ilkay Gundogan, so they now have a decision to make.

The Bianconeri have recently sent Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League after agreeing a loan with an obligation to buy with Nottingham Forest. Therefore, the management is expected to add a replacement in the middle of the park.

In recent weeks, Matt O’Riley emerged as the favourite candidate for the role, but the Old Lady has yet to strike a deal with Brighton, as it might prove to be a daunting task. Hence, the Serie A giants must keep an eye on other options.

Ilkay Gundogan offered to Juventus

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, an intermediary has offered Gundogan to Juve who are now reflecting on the matter.

The 34-year-old is widely considered one of the best central midfielders of his generation. After making a name for himself during his spell at Borussia Dortmund, he joined Man City in 2016, and went on to establish himself as an essential player in Pep Guardiola’s tactical jigsaw.

After lifting the Champions League in June 2023, the German left the Premier League giants to sign for Barcelona on a free transfer, only to return to the Etihad the following summer after an unhappy year in Catalunya.

Man City willing to part ways with Gundogan

The experienced midfielder still has another year on his contract, but he has already become an afterthought at Guardiola’s court. The Spanish manager left him on the bench in the club’s first two Premier League fixtures of the season.

Therefore, the Roman newspaper believes that Man City would be willing to release Gundogan on favourable terms which would pave the way for his transfer to Juventus.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will decide to pursue the Germany international, or opt for a younger profile.

Gundogan’s fellow City legend, Kevin De Bruyne, joined Napoli this summer, and marked his Serie A debut by scoring the 2-0 win over Sassuolo