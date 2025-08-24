Juventus released their official matchday squad ahead of their contest against Parma on the opening round of Serie A.

The Bianconeri will host their Emilian visitors at the Allianz Stadim, with the kickoff set at 20:45 CET.

With only a few hours remaining, Igor Tudor’s 22-man squad has been unveiled by the club’s official X account.

The manager’s selections included very few surprises, if any. New signings Joao Mario and Jonathan David are expected to make their Serie A debuts as starters. Filip Kostic and Daniele Rugani also return to the squad after spending the previous campaign on loan at Fenerbahce and Ajax, respectively.

📃 The squad for the first Serie A match of this season ⚪️⚫️ #JuveParma Powered by @WhiteBit pic.twitter.com/s8EUrHf4TE — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) August 24, 2025

Moreover, Dusan Vlahovic has been selected despite being on the market. The Serbian could end up seeing out the last remaining year in his contract in Turin, amidst the lack of suitors.

With Mattia Perin still out with an injury, Juventus Next Gen goalkeeper Daniele Fuscaldo has been temporarily promoted to the first team, joining Michele Di Gregorio and Carlo Pinsoglio.

Which players were left out of the Juventus squad

In addition to Perin, Fabio Miretti is also unavailable after suffering an injury, while Juan Cabal has yet to fully recover from the ACL injury he suffered in November, so he’ll remain out of action for at least another month.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Arthur Melo, Facundo Gonzalez and Tiago Djalo have been omitted from the squad, as they’re all considered outcasts at the club and are expected to move before the end of the summer.

Juventus Squad List vs Parma

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Gonzalez

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Joao Mario

27 Cambiaso

30 David

40 Rouhi

43 Fuscaldo