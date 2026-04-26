Juventus defender Gleison Bremer insists that the club cannot be content to compete for a spot in the Champions League, but must aspire to return to the very top.

The Bianconeri are closing in on another Top-four finish, thanks to an impressive run that saw them leapfrog Como and Roma.

In the three previous rounds, the Old Lady prevailed over Genoa, Bologna, and Atalanta. Therefore, a victory over Milan on Sunday should realistically seal the deal, and would also see them catch up with the Rossoneri in third place.

Ahead of the big San Siro showdown, Juventus kept the recent trend going by entrusting media duties to one of their players instead of Luciano Spalletti.

This time, it was Bremer’s turn to address the press, and the defender explained that the lighter schedule has helped the manager implement his ideas, which prompted their recent improvements.

“The team is improving step by step as the season goes on, and you can see it on the pitch. Playing once a week gives us more time; the coach insists on our quality,” said the 29-year-old in his pre-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“When the coach arrived, he didn’t have time to implement his methods. Playing once a week means we’re working more, and defensively we’re communicating better, training well, and it’s helping. To win, you need a solid defence.”

Bremer recalls Allegri’s stint, desperate to restore Juventus glory

Bremer will cross paths with his former head coach, Max Allegri. The centre-back was asked about the difference between the Milan boss and Spalletti.

“They are two great coaches. When Max was here, it was great. We started winning again. With him, I learned a lot defensively.

“Mr Spalletti wants his teams to dominate and control the game, and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“The whole team is aware of this: understanding space, checking your surroundings, following the coach’s advice. It’s something he works on with the entire squad, not just me.”

Bremer described this season as a disappointment, even if Juventus manage to finish in the Top Four.

“The club decided to extend Spalletti, and when he arrived the team changed a lot. At Juve, we’ve been treading water for six years. That can’t happen. I feel good here, but it’s important to get back to winning. To be considered a top player, you have to win, and I want to win.

“Six years of just staying afloat at Juve isn’t acceptable. You can’t just aim for the Champions League; you have to win.

“Yes, we could have done better. It hasn’t been a positive season; the minimum objective is the Champions League. In some matches, we could have done more, progressed further in the Coppa Italia and the Champions League. Now we have to focus on the present and keep going.”

Bremer Praises Alisson, but Backs Di Gregorio

The Brazilian defender was asked about his compatriot, Alisson Becker, who has been heavily linked with a move from Liverpool to Juventus.

“Alisson is a top goalkeeper, but so are Mattia Perin and Michele Di Gregorio, who’s back in form. It’s up to the club, not me.”

Finally, Bremer opened up on his post-ACL tear experience, while revealing the support and advice he received from Alessandro Del Piero and Giorgio Chiellini.

“Coming back from an ACL isn’t easy. I spoke with Alessandro Del Piero and Giorgio Chiellini, and it helped. They told me to stay patient.

“People say that when you return from an ACL, you’re not the same—and it’s true, it takes time. I’m working on it, not just at Juve, but also at home. I feel much better now, though I’m still missing something. It’s a long process that doesn’t really end.”