On Sunday evening, Milan and Juventus will lock horns in the most anticipated fixture of Serie A Matchday 34.

With only three points separating the two rivals in the league, Max Allegri and Luciano Allegri will be keen to get their tactics and selections right.

So, how will the two teams line up under the two Tuscan head coaches?

Rafael Leao to lead the line for Milan against Juventus

Two weeks after being jeered off the pitch against Udinese, Rafael Leao is expected to spearhead the charge for Milan.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Portuguese will link up with his usual partner-in-crime, Christian Pulisic, in Allegri’s 3-5-2 system.

Luka Modric will orchestrate the play in the middle of the park, supported by Youssouf Fofana and Adrien Rabiot, who will meet his former teammates.

Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Bartesaghi should take the wing-back slots, while the defensive line remains intact, with Matteo Gabbia operating between Fikayo Tomori and Strahinja Pavlovic.

La Gazzetta dello Sport expects the same lineup, but gives a 45% chance for Zachary Athekame to replace Saelemaekers, 40% chance for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to fill in for Fofana, and 30% chance of Christopher Nkunku taking Pulisic’s place upfront.

Milan Probable XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers (Athekame), Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao.

Kenan Yildiz & Jermie Boga vying for a starting role

The two sources also agree on the Juventus starting lineup. Jonathan David will lead the charge for Spalletti’s men, with Francisco Conceicao to his right in the 3-4-2-1 system.

Kenan Yildiz has been hindered by a physical problem that forced him to train separately for the majority of the week. Nevertheless, the pink newspaper considers the Turk the favourite (55%) to start on the left side over Jeremie Boga (45%).

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will link up in the double pivot, even if GdS leaves a 30% chance for Teun Koopmeiners to replace the Frenchman, who has also been dealing with physical discomfort.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso will start in the wing-back roles, with Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly forming up the backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz (Boga); David