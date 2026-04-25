Juventus could offload Gleison Bremer at the end of this season, even though he is one of their most important players. The Bianconeri are considering opening the door to selling key stars to raise funds and strengthen their squad.

This would represent Luciano Spalletti’s first summer transfer window as manager, and he would aim to ensure the team is built for success in the following season. He has already demonstrated a clear understanding of his requirements and an ability to achieve strong results with the players at his disposal.

Juventus Transfer Strategy and Defensive Options

He could see several key players depart, with Tuttojuve reporting that the Bianconeri are now open to selling Bremer, as several Premier League clubs consider adding him to their squad.

The report also states that Juventus would move to replace him and has identified Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich as a potential successor if the transfer goes ahead. Bremer remains committed to the club, but he could be sold for the right price.

Spalletti is said to be keen to work with Kim Min-jae again after their successful season together at Napoli, believing the defender could deliver strong performances if reunited in Turin.

He believes that such a reunion could help strengthen Juventus further, as the club aims to challenge for the league title in the next campaign.

Spalletti’s Vision and Potential Squad Changes

Bremer remains committed to Juventus, but the Brazilian could still be sold if the right offer arrives, as the club continues to evaluate its squad planning for the future.

The defender’s situation is expected to be closely monitored in the coming months, with Juventus assessing both incoming and outgoing transfers as they prepare for the next season. Their approach will balance financial considerations with sporting ambitions as they look to build a competitive squad for Turin. Decisions are likely to shape their direction significantly.