Juventus and Inter Milan are among several clubs interested in a move for Marco Palestra, with a growing battle expected for his signature when the season concludes. The defender has attracted attention due to his performances while on loan, and multiple top clubs are now monitoring his progress closely.

Atalanta sent him on loan to Cagliari during the summer, where he has impressed with consistent and strong displays. His form has not gone unnoticed, and it has led to interest from both Italian clubs and several teams in the English Premier League, increasing speculation about his next move.

Rising Transfer Interest in Italy

Inter Milan is reportedly considering a move, ready to challenge Juventus for his signature, according to Tuttomercatoweb. They believe he is one of the players capable of strengthening their squad, and are prepared to compete strongly to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window.

The report also suggests that Inter are willing to go all the way in pursuit of the defender, reflecting their determination to improve their defensive options. Juventus, however, remain equally interested, and both clubs are expected to keep monitoring his progress as the season draws to a close.

Future Decisions Ahead

The full back remains focused on completing his loan spell at Cagliari in strong form, maintaining consistency and development. His performances will likely influence the level of interest he receives, as he continues to attract attention from clubs both in Italy and abroad ahead of the next transfer window.

As the season progresses, discussions surrounding his future are expected to intensify. While a move abroad remains a possibility, there is also a significant chance he could remain in Serie A, depending on how negotiations develop between the interested clubs and Atalanta, his parent club.