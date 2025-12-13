Marco Palestra is making it increasingly difficult for Juventus to overlook him as he continues to impress on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta. The 20-year-old right back has established himself as one of the finest players in his position in Serie A this season, drawing attention from several of the league’s top clubs.

Juventus’ Interest

Juventus have a long-standing reputation for identifying and acquiring the best young talent in Italy, and Palestra appears destined to don the Bianconeri colours. Many young Italian players would relish the opportunity to join the club, and Palestra himself is likely to be enthusiastic about making the move. Although the purpose of his loan to Cagliari was to aid his development and prepare him for a future role at Atalanta, Juventus may act as early as next month to secure his signature.

The Bianconeri have monitored Palestra closely and believe that his performances demonstrate he can succeed at the club. His development so far has been impressive, and they are confident he could adapt quickly to the demands of playing for one of Italy’s most prestigious teams.

Qualities and Potential

According to Il Bianconero, Palestra ticks many boxes that make him an ideal target for Juventus, being “young, Italian, versatile, and with plenty of room for growth, perfect for a squad rejuvenation strategy.” His versatility allows him to contribute in multiple positions along the right flank, while his technical skills and tactical awareness suggest significant potential for further improvement.

By signing Palestra, Juventus would not only strengthen their squad in a crucial position but also invest in a player with long-term potential. His loan at Cagliari has provided the experience necessary to make the step up, and the club see him as a vital part of their future plans. With interest from other clubs also likely, Juventus will need to act decisively to ensure they secure a promising talent who could play a key role in their ongoing squad rejuvenation.